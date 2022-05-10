Oncology Institute (TOI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Oncology Institute has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

Shares of Oncology Institute stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16. Oncology Institute has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $12.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth about $1,132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

About Oncology Institute (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.