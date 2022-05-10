Oncology Institute (TOI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Oncology Institute has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter.
Shares of Oncology Institute stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16. Oncology Institute has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $12.66.
About Oncology Institute (Get Rating)
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.
