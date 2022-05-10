OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 78,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3,658.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,089,000.

Shares of IBDQ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,707. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $27.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90.

