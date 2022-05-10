OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 31,600 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEMV. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.50. 380,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94.

