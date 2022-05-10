OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 99,231 Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) by 201.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,231 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.93% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWD. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWD stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 56,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,688. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.22.

