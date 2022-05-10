OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 19,843 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 845.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,843 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.65. The company had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,510. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.25. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $175.93 and a 1-year high of $223.78.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.