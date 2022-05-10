OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $7.59 Million Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,134,000 after purchasing an additional 137,421 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 730,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,707,000 after buying an additional 15,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,763. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $249.01 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.71.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

