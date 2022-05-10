OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,010 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF makes up 0.7% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $15,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FEZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

FEZ traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,705. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

