OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $22.32. 11,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

