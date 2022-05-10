OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,970 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.74% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 27,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,057. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.42. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.57 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

