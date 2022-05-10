OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EWUS traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,444 shares. iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18.

