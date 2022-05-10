OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $12.59 Million Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 201.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,161 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $12,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,038,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.13. The stock had a trading volume of 140,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,241. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.50. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.22 and a twelve month high of $113.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.