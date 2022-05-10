OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,591 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 13,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,387,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,849 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 75,936 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,698,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000.

NYSEARCA FLGB traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $22.96. 271,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,301. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25.

