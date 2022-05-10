OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,479 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,054,000 after acquiring an additional 27,749 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 91.0% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $27,740,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 448,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,830,000 after acquiring an additional 175,598 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JMBS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.32. 1,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,344. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $53.39.

