OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,452 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 196,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,542,000 after buying an additional 37,836 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,136,000 after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 147,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,916,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $102.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,491,411. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.99 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.