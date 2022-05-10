OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 793,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,708 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 366.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 29,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,604. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

