OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,838 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Italy ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 3.03% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $19,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $743,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 85,968 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 48,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,428,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 91,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

Shares of EWI stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,062. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.