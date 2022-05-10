OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.97% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MFDX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.90. 4,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $30.87.

