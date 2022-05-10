OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 128,031 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 705.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,031 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Leggett & Platt worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.80. 25,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

