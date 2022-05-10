Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Gap Down to $4.69

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 4.69, but opened at 4.57. Offerpad Solutions shares last traded at 4.47, with a volume of 2,329 shares traded.

OPAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Offerpad Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 9.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is 4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.66.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 867.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 673.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Ryan Ohara purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

