Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of OFED stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Oconee Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $135.59 million, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, EVP Charles Todd Latiff sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oconee Federal Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Oconee Federal Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

