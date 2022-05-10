Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE NIM opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

