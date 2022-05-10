Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NQP opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $15.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NQP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 28,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

