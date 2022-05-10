Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE:NXJ opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXJ. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

