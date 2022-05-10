Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $10.65.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
