Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,698,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 86,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 92,663 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $835,000.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

