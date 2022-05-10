Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE JEMD opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $8.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEMD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 46,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

