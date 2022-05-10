Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years.
NYSE JEMD opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $8.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92.
About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD)
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.