Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE NEA opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,464,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,787,000 after buying an additional 152,927 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

