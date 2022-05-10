NULS Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.04 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $30.04 million and $10.44 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000972 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00533334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00036820 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00095866 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,988.98 or 2.03125235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.