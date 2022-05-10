Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $38.79 and last traded at $46.78, with a volume of 110539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $250.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,721,000 after acquiring an additional 152,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after acquiring an additional 860,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,297,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.53.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

