Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $38.79 and last traded at $46.78, with a volume of 110539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.
The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.05) EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $250.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,721,000 after acquiring an additional 152,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after acquiring an additional 860,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,297,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.53.
About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
