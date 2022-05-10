Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novanta had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Novanta updated its Q2 guidance to $0.69 to $0.73 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.69-$0.73 EPS.

Shares of NOVT stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $115.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Novanta has a 52-week low of $116.29 and a 52-week high of $184.44.

NOVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Novanta by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Novanta by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Novanta by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

