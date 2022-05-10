Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.39

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 77103374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.
Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWBO)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northwest Biotherapeutics (NWBO)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.