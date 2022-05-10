Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.39

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 77103374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

