Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.67

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 46201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 234,268 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

