Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.67

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 46201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20.
About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
