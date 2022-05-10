Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.88.

Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

