Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.48

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 320075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NIU. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $603.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.73 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Niu Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,254,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 363,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,255 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,502,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,112,000 after buying an additional 253,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 31,729 shares in the last quarter.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

