Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.48

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 320075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NIU. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $603.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Niu Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,254,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 363,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,255 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,502,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,112,000 after buying an additional 253,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 31,729 shares in the last quarter.
About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Niu Technologies (NIU)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.