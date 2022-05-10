Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE:NINE opened at $2.78 on Friday. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $84.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.51.

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 76,752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 35,856 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

