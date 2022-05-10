Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Insider Theodore R. Moore Sells 22,000 Shares

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) insider Theodore R. Moore sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $61,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,113.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NINE traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. 502,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $8.10.
Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
About Nine Energy Service (Get Rating)
Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.
