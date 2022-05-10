Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 4,981 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in WestRock by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 163,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.00. 75,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,860. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $46.63.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

