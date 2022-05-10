Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 2,158 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in BP were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BP. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.16) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

BP traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 792,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,467,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.84%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

