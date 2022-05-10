Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 185 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,709,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.02. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

