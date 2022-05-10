Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 184 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $14.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $391.07. 114,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $432.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $374.86 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

