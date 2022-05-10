Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 174 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in General Electric by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.91. 294,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,975,557. General Electric has a 12-month low of $72.54 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.