Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 154 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,194,000 after purchasing an additional 949,615 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,769,000 after purchasing an additional 824,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3,942.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,363,000 after purchasing an additional 798,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.84. 149,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,365,981. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.18. The company has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.50 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

