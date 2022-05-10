Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 1,432 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,521. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.33. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.80.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.