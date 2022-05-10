Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average of $106.27. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

