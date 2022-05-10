Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,140. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.76 million for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 50.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.