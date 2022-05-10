Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,299 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Infosys by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INFY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.88. 636,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,336,254. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFY. Macquarie assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

