Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,764 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,400,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005,856. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.64 and its 200-day moving average is $144.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $416.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

