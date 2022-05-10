Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 389.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.74. 199,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,230. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

