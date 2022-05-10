Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $471,000 Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 11.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 12.0% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.18) to GBX 4,700 ($57.95) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($38.22) to GBX 3,200 ($39.45) in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.40) to GBX 4,500 ($55.48) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,923.17.

DEO traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $184.78. 7,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,034. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $175.46 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.23 and its 200-day moving average is $203.64.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

