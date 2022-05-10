Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 4,177 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,344 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.36) to GBX 2,500 ($30.82) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($26.94) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,190.65.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.42. 138,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,396,172. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

