Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 2,119 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.1% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 435,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $13.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $399.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,713,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,149,604. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $398.28 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $437.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

